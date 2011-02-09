Jazz in the Park’s 2011 Schedule

Cathedral Square Park’s popular free summer concert series “Jazz in the Park” has unveiled the lineup for its 2011 season, which kicks off Thursday, June 2, with Paul Cebar’s first performance for the series. The schedule is typically eclectic, featuring artists not only from the world of jazz, but also blues, funk and rock ’n’ roll, and a mix of Wisconsin and national acts.

June 2: Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound (world-influenced R&B)

June 9: Jeff Coffin's Mu'tet (led by the Dave Matthews Band and Béla Fleck and the Flecktones saxophonist)

June 16: King Solomon (reggae)

June 23: Valley of the Dolls (funky all-woman jazz quartet)

June 30: The Bel Airs (classic rock ’n’ roll and soul)

July 7: Orgone (funk, soul and Afrobeat)

July 14: Bastille Days Programming

July 21: Mr. Lucky Swing Syndicate (WAMI-winning swing band)

July 28: Phat Phunktion (funk)

Aug. 4: Who's Your Daddy Trio (organ-led jazz)

Aug. 11: Mama Digdown's Brass Band (New Orleans jazz)

Aug. 18: Walter, Roberts & Deitch (organ-led jam-jazz featuring members of The Greyboy Allstars, The New Mastersounds and Lettuce)

Aug. 25: De La Buena (Afro-Cuban and Latin jazz)

Sept. 1: Cache (Latin music)

Sept. 8: Back Alley Band (blues)

Sept. 15: Evan Christian Band (jazz guitar)

Sept. 22: Terry Sims Band (jazz and R&B)