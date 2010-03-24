JC Poppe Starts Blog, Releases New Single

Every city's hip-hop scene needs a rabble-rousing blogger from the inside, somebody to serve as both cheerleader and watchdog, calling out his or her peers for breaches of form or etiquette. It's a role that Milwaukee rapper JC Poppe has gladly volunteered for. This week he began a new blog called Milwaukee UP, where he's so far commented on the fierce urgency of now in the local rap scene, and pleaded for white people to cease using "ninja" as a substitute for a common rap epitaph off limits to Caucasians.

The blog's launch coincides with the release of a Poppe's new single, "Dribble," an old-school number built around a dusty, 88-Keys-produced loop. The song is available for download through DivShare, or sans hoops and hurdles at the regional music blog Seizure Chicken.