Jessie Ware Cancels Turner Hall Ballroom Show But Does Right By Ticket Holders

×

Few things are more insulting to fans than when artists cancel shows because of "scheduling conflicts," which almost always have less to do with schedules than with bottom lines. Typically when artists bail out of scheduled shows, it's because the show either wasn't selling or the artist received a more lucrative offer to perform elsewhere. Either way, it's a slap in the face of small-market fans—the concert equivalent of when an airline boots customers who have already paid for seats because it overbooked a flight.



At least British pop and R&B singer Jessie Ware seems to understand this. Today Turner Hall Ballroom announced that Ware's Nov. 9 concert at the venue had been "relocated" to the House of Blues Chicago—in other words, canceled. In addition to fully refunding ticket holders, though, Ware and the venue are also offering free replacement tickets for the House of Blues show. From the venue's press release:



We realize that this will result in an inconvenience for those originally planning to attend the show in Milwaukee. Jessie Ware cares greatly about her fans and for this reason we will be issuing all customers who purchased tickets for Milwaukee a full refund on their ticket purchases and complimentary free replacement tickets for the Chicago show available for pickup at the House of Blues will call on the night of November 9th.



All tickets purchased with a credit card will be automatically refunded and all other refunds are available at the point of purchase.

It's a thoughtful gesture. Not a substitute for performing at the venue Ware had committed to playing, but a thoughtful gesture nonetheless.