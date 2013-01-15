Just Announced: Emmylou Harris, They Might Be Giants, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

The spring concert calendar continues to fill out. On the heels of last week's announcements of shows by B.B. King (at the Riverside Theater with Paul Cebar, May 31) and Crystal Castles (at the Turner Hall Ballroom, May 6), the Pabst Theater Foundation announced a trio of new shows this morning:

* Folk goddess Emmylou Harris will share a show with fellow singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell at the Pabst Theater on Tuesday, March 19. The Richard Thompson Electric Trio opens. Reserved-seat tickets are $65.

* Alt-rock nice guys They Might Be Giants will play thte Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, May 31. Tickets are $25.

* Rock 'n' rollers Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will return to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Tuesday, May 14. Tickets are $22.50.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, Jan. 18 at noon.

Meanwhile, the Rave announced that Alice in Chains will return to the venue for a Wednesday, May 15 performance. Tickets are $40 ($50 for VIP balcony access) and go on sale Friday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.