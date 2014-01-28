Just Announced: Mötley Crüe Will Play Summerfest, Then Break Up Eventually

Hair metal may not die, but it does consider retiring. After more than 30 tumultuous, off-and-on years together, Mötley Crüe are calling it quits following a final just-announced tour, which includes a performance at Summerfest’s Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, July 4 with opener Alice Cooper.

And how do fans know this is really a final tour, and not one of those fake farewell tours? According to a press release, the band signed a formal Cessation of Touring Agreement—apparently a real thing that exists—in Los Angeles today. It allows the band to continue touring through the end of 2015.

Mötley Crüe has discussed retiring for a few years now, promising one last album before they do, though there’s still no official word when or if that album will be released. They had previously said they were targeting a spring 2014 release date, meaning they’d have new material to play on this tour. As for now, though, the band is remaining tight lipped about what these shows will be like. “When it comes to putting together a new show we always push the envelope and that’s part of Motley Crue’s legacy,” bassist Nikki Sixx said in a press release. “As far as letting on to what we’re doing, that would be like finding out what you’re getting for Christmas before you open the presents. We think in an age of too much information, we’d like to keep some surprises close to our chest until we launch the Final Tour.”

Tickets for the band’s July 4 Summerfest show go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.