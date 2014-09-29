Just Announced: Wilco Will Return to the Riverside Theater

One of the joys of living in Milwaukee is that we never go too long without a Wilco show (or, depending on which whim he's following, a show from Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy). Tweedy has spent much of the year supporting his new solo album, Sukierae , but rest assured that the songwriter hasn't forgotten about his long-running alt-country band. Proof: Wilco will return to the Riverside Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 3, for a show commemorating the band's 20th anniversary, the venue announced this morning.

Reserved-seat tickets are $43.75 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 3 at noon.