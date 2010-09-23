Justin Townes Earle Postpones Fall Tour For Rehab

Some sad news from the Justin Townes Earle camp: The legacy singer-songwriter has postponed his fall tour to enter rehab. The news comes after Earle was arrested after a show is Indianapolis for public intoxication and allegedly assaulting the daughter of a club owner. Saving Country Music has extended details about the incident. For his part, Earle released a statement saying only that online reports about the incident are not accurate, and that he opposes violence against women.

Earle's substance abuse problems are nothing new. Before he began songwriting seriously, his drug use got him fired from the touring band of his father, Steve Earle, who like his son has a long history of addiction problems.

The news comes at particularly unfortunate time, however, as Earle was touring behind what looks to be his breakout album, Harlem River Blues, which was released earlier this month to some of the songwriter's best reviews and most extensive press yet. It's also Earle's highest charting album yet, entering the Billboard Top 200 at number 47.

There is no word yet on when or if Earle's scheduled Oct. 11 performance at Milwaukee's Turner Hall Ballroom will be rescheduled.