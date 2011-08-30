Kid Cut Up Signs Off WMSE

Of Milwaukee's many hip-hop DJs, few have worked crowds as reliably as Kid Cut Up, who over the last decade has performed at almost every club in the city that has ever opened its doors to rap music, and for the last three years has hosted WMSE's "Mad Kids" show in the the prime 9 p.m. Tuesday-night slot he inherited from the station's long-running "Late Night Hype Show."

Kid Cut Up is moving to Los Angeles to pursue his DJ career, the station reports, but not before signing off with a farewell episode of "Mad Kids" tonight.

"For my final show I plan to play parts of the many mix CDs that I've put out over the years," he told the station's Sonic Diet blog. "Some with other people, and some of my solo stuff. A lot of the music that is on those mixes is the result of me listening to 91.7 as a fan, and later playing on the station doing the 'Mad Kids' show. I'll play some of the mix that I did from the first time I played live on the 'Late Night Hype Show.' There's even an old mix somewhere with me rapping on it… who knows what'll pop up during the show."