Lady Gaga to Play the Bradley Center Sept. 1

Eccentric, often-pantless pop superstar Lady Gaga will perform at the Bradley Center on Sept. 1, as part of the second leg of her Monster Ball Tour, the venue announced this morning. The tour promises to be another high-production spectacle with more than a few costume changes:

"It's still called Monster Ball, but it's more of a musical and less of a concert,” Lady Gaga said in a February interview with KIIS-FM’s Ryan Seacrest. “It has a New York theme, it's a story, and the story is that me and my friends are in New York and we're going to the Monster Ball, and we get lost."

Critics around the world raved about the first leg of The Monster Ball Tour, which Gaga described as “the first-ever pop-electro opera.” The Sun called it “breathtaking stuff” and “the best live show you will see this year,” while London’s Independent wrote: “Gaga’s got it, which is why, right now, the whole pop world wants to take a ride on her disco stick.” Writing about her show at Radio City Music Hall, the New York Times’ noted that “her Monster Ball tour always provided something worth a snapshot: a sci-fi tableau, perhaps, or a skimpy, glittery costume. The more her image gets around, the better Lady Gaga does.”