Lemonheads to Perform "It's a Shame About Ray" at Turner

Evan Dando and his latest incarnation of the The Lemonheads will play Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 21, performing their 1992 classic It\'s a Shame About Ray, the closest the alt-rock band ever came to perfection, in its entirety. (Since that album is only a half hour, they\'ll presumably be playing other tracks as well). Ray was the album the record that set Dando on the path to stardom, a path the troubled frontman was unwilling or unable to follow to completion. He disbanded The Lemonheads in the late \'90s, but since reuniting the band (with a new lineup) in 2005, he has periodically performed Ray in concert, recognizing the album as the band\'s defining moment.

Tickets are general admission and $20, and go on sale Friday at noon. Here\'s a video of the band jamming with Paul Schaffer on "Letterman."