Local Music Wrap-Up: Andy Petr, Nineteen Thirteen, Waiting to Run

Showcasing his off-kilter interpretation of Chicago house and juke music, 19-year-old Milwaukee producer Andy Petr this week released his debut EP for the Brooklyn electronic label Mixpak records, where he joins a roster including Lil Scrappy, Dre Skull and Vybz Cartel. His new Rapper Turned Singer EP is one of Petr's many planned releases for this year. He's also readying a couple of follow-ups to his free EP, APD004, which you can download here.

The local chamber-rock trio Nineteen Thirteen celebrates the release of its new four-song Infinite Prelude EP Saturday, May 14 with an 8 p.m. performance at the Translator Lab, 415 E. Menomonee St. The trio's unique lineup pairs cellist Janet Schiff with two percussionists, Scott Johnson and former Violent Femmes drummer Victor DeLorenzo. You can hear samples on the group's Reverb Nation page.

The usually acoustic-minded project of Milwaukee singer/songwriter Sue Smith, Waiting to Run collaborated with the Rockford band The Poets Dance for the new song "Lovesick," a Top 40-minded stab at modern electro-pop which has been posted to YouTube.

Milwaukee UP flagged a new track by restless local hip-hop producer The LMNtlyst, "RAIN rain GO Away" featuring singer Angela Jelita and Def Harmonic' JTodd. It's streaming here.

The Miltown Beat Down held this season's first preliminary round last night, and producers White Russian and Audio Pilot advanced to the June 10 finals at Turner Hall Ballroom.