Local Music Wrap-Up: J. Todd, Chief, Miltown Beat Down

Def Harmonic producer J. Todd has posted a new instrumental electronic track, "2999," to his Soundcloud page, and it's a total jam.

After a good bit of downtime, the Milwaukee hard-rock trio Chief is playing a show at the Bay View Brew Haus tomorrow night. Bobby Tanzilo reports that it could be the group's last gig for quite a while.

Milwaukee producers 40 Mil and TradeMark advanced to the finals in last week's Miltown Beat Down. The event's third preliminary round is tonight at the Jackalope Lounj.

New York-by-way-of-Milwaukee rapper Signif has yet another new free album/mixtape posted on her Bandcamp page. She'll play a rare hometown show on June 18 at Mad Planet with fellow New York/Milwaukee rapper Adebisi.

Apparently a wayward JSonline commenter discovered my article on this weekend's Bury the Hatchet show at the Cactus Club.

And the Milwaukee Boat Line's concert cruise season begins this weekend with a Saturday boat ride with the Celebrated Workingman. The full concert-cruise schedule is posted here.