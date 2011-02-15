Local Music Wrap-Up: Maritime, The Halftime Show, Milwaukee Jazz Vision

* Maritime will celebrate the release of their fourth album, Human Hearts, their first for Dangerbird Records, with a Saturday, April 9 show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the venue announced today. Sat. Nite Duets and Testa Rosa will open.

* Milwaukee rappers Klassik, RTystic and Seismic celebrated the Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl triumph by posting their Halftime Show mixtape for free streaming and download on Bandcamp. The goofy Packers shout-outs feel a little tacked on, but there are some meaty songs here, and some typically dazzling production from Klassik, whose trademark electro-jazz grooves drive the mix's best cuts.

* Local trumpet player Jamie Breiwick has launched a new online hub for the local jazz scene, milwaukeejazzvision.org, a site for local players to promote their releases and performances. "An organization of business and music industry professionals, musicians, teachers, students and listeners working together with the goal of advancing jazz music in the Greater Metro-Milwaukee area," Milwaukee Jazz Vision is responsible for the upcoming Eastside Jazzfest on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Todd Wehr Conference Center, and plans to launch scholarship program next year.

* And over at the A.V. Club Milwaukee, Steven Hyden and DJ Hostettler debate how toor if it's even possible toget Milwaukee club shows to start earlier.