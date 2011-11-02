Local Music Wrap-Up: WMSE, The Mistreaters, IfIHadAHiFi, All Messed Up

With 50 days to go, WMSE\'s Kickstarter campaign to keep live music on the air is at nearly the $5,000 mark. The station is hoping to raise $30,000 to update its severely deteriorated in-house studio, where local and touring bands record live, on-air sessions. Meanwhile, this morning the station launched its fall fund drive, a 10-day sprint to raise $80,000. You can donate here.

Milwaukee\'s face-punch garage-punk group The Mistreaters have played only infrequent shows over the last several years (and "infrequent" is probably an overstatement) as its members have moved on to other bands and endeavors, but longtime fans of the mostly dormant group will finally get some closure next month. The band will play a final show at the Cactus Club on Dec. 30, which will double as the release party for a double-LP singles compilation on Dusty Medical Records.

An uncleared wrestling sample pushed back the physical release of IfIHadAHiFi\'s latest batch of science-fiction freak-outs, Nada Surf +3 EP, from this fall until early next year, but you can hear the album before then. The band has posted it for streaming at their Bandcamp page.

For last year\'s All Messed Up experiment, the names of 30 Milwaukee and Madison musicians were drawn from a hat to form new bands that had two months to write new material for a 15-minute set, which were filmed for a short documentary from High Frequency Media. This year the event returns with plans to create 14 bands from 64 randomly paired participants. The bands will be drawn on Sunday, Dec. 11 at Linneman\'s Riverwest Inn, and will perform on Feb. 11 and 12.

The electronic-fusion music series Unlooped has paired with producer Haz Solo for its upcoming Winter Beats event, which will feature performances from adoptahighway, Haz Solo, J Todd and Plight of a Parasite\'s Dave Olson.

Milwaukee hip-hop archivists Dope Folks are taking orders for their latest, limited-edition LP, a six-song collection of rare and unreleased tracks from the late-\'80s act The Bizzie Boyz. The North Carolina group was unfairly overlooked in their time (despite recording one of the era\'s classic cuts, "Droppin\' It"), but member Ski Beatz later found his niche as one of rap\'s most cultishly adored producers for his work on Jay-Z\'s Reasonable Doubt and Camp Lo\'s Uptown Saturday Night. More recently he has been the primary producer for Curren$y\'s Pilot Talk albums.

And local rappers Logic (of The Hollowz) and Raze (formerly of House of M) have released a video for the song "Thirsty" from their first album together, ...STILL Untitled. They\'ll play a release show for the album Nov. 11 at the Cactus Club. The video is embedded below: