Follow LUXI Behind the Scenes in NiceFM's New Documentary

Few Milwaukee musicians have floated across scene boundaries as fluidly as LUXI, an electro-pop singer/songwriter/producer as apt to perform on any given rock or hip-hop show as an EDM bill. Despite operating out of a city that's historically only been lukewarm on electronic music, she's built up an audience playing at stages and festivals all across the city, creating her own market for her music.

Today the electronic collective NiceFM is sharing a documentary about her craft. It's short but substantial, touching on her journey from Sheboygan to Milwaukee, her creative revenue streams and the freedom that comes with working under a stage name. “I think LUXI definitely evolved into my alter ego, where I can be more outgoing and more what I wanted to be,” she says in the documentary. “LUXI gave me the outlet to be able to be more myself.”

“This short film is meant to give the viewer a glimpse inside of LUXI’s world,” director Christian Shebesta writes. “It was important to capture her perspective in a story-driven documentary style film, while also keeping the cinematography true to her style.”

Along with the documentary, LUXI has also shared an original track featured in it: “Light Up,” an ethereal R&B jam powered by incandescent synths and unruly bass. You can stream both below, and find LUXI's most recent album Lost Letters (of Seraphina) on Bandcamp.

× LUXI from NiceFM on Vimeo.