LUXI Keeps Up Her Busy 2019 With an Animated "Fly Away" Video

Most artists tend to take a breather after dropping a major work, but if anything Milwaukee electro-pop singer/producer LUXI has been even busier than usual since dropping her more time-intensive project yet in November, Lost Letters (of Seraphina), an immersive video-game/album hybrid. In addition to a quickie follow-up video game/album // stolen hearts //, which she programmed and scored in a six-day span as part of Unreal Engine’s UE4 Winter Jam, she’s released a pair of striking singles: the R&B-tinged “Light Up” and the harrowing piano ballad “Alive.”

But she hasn’t forgotten about Lost Letters, either. Today she shared an animated lyric video that the Milwaukee studio Blackbox Visual whipped up for one of that album’s standouts, “Fly Away,” a purple-hued accompaniment that underscores the chopped-and-screwed intensity of the track while playing off the mythological setting of the video game. You can stream it below, along with the audio for “Alive.”