Melissa Czarnik Begins Fundraising for a Residency in France

Melissa Czarnik is planning on recording a new album in France this spring, and she\'s turning to fans to help her fund the project. The local rapper/poet has been accepted to a two-month residency program in Maranay-Sur-Seine, a commune about an hour south of Paris, and she\'s launched a funding campaign through the site <a href=\"http://www.indiegogo.com/Non-Merci-Melissa-Czarniks-next-album-written-and-recorded-in-France\">IndieGoGo</a> with hopes of raising at least $2,000 by March 12 to offset travel costs and residency fees.<br /><br />Czarnik explains the program will allow her to escape the distractions of life in Milwaukee so she can focus entirely on her music. “Groceries, cooking dinner, walking the dog, driving around the city for 3 hours a day just to run some errands, I will not be bothered by any of that,” she says. “At this artist residency I will be able to focus solely on music and the creation of it. So in a sense, I will be given the opportunity to focus on writing in a way that has never ever been possible for me.” <br /><br />The album already has a title (<em>Non Merci</em>, fittingly), and she\'s laid some of the groundwork for it with her regular collaborator Eric Mire. “I have about five beats from Eric Mire that I know I am going to use,” she says. “I just received a beat from Milwaukee producer Trellmatic that will be included on the album and will be written to while in France. I am hoping to get some more instrumentals from others before I leave. But for the most part I will be working on the project with Eric Mire over the Internet while he is here in Milwaukee.”<br /> <br />Visit <a href=\"http://www.indiegogo.com/Non-Merci-Melissa-Czarniks-next-album-written-and-recorded-in-France\">Czarnik\'s IndieGoGo page</a> for more information about the campaign and the perks she\'s offering contributors (which include autographed CDs, homemade postcards from France and, for the supremely generous, an in-home concert). <br /><br /><font size=\"1\"><em><br /> Photo by: Amanda Schlicher, Tangerine Studio<br /></em></font>