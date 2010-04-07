MGMT @ The Riverside Theater, June 20

In the three years since a then little-known MGMT opened for Of Montreal at the Pabst Theater, the electro-rock group has emerged as one of the breakout indie bands of their time, thanks to their lauded debut record Oracular Spectacular and its crossover hit "Kids," which earned the young group a Grammy nomination. Next week the group releases its divisive follow-up, Congratulations, more overtly influenced by the trippiness of '60s psych-pop.

As part of their tour behind that album, MGMT will return to Milwaukee to play the Riverside Theater on Sunday, June 20 at 8 p.m., the venue announced this morning. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at noon.