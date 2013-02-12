The Miltown Beat Down Wants To Hear Your Beats

×

Visit this link... http://www.mediafire.com/?tatwutgk4awms



There you will find 5 folders, each containing 7 sounds. These are 16bit. 44.1k WAV files.



Here is what you must do:



• Create an original beat using sounds from one of the folders provided

• The beat must be no more than 60 seconds long

• The beat must utilize no less than 4 samples from the selected folder, but may use more if you like.



Once your beat is complete, send it along with two other original beats to miltownbeatdown@gmail.com.



You can also send your files to us using www.wetransfer.com.



Your 2013 Registration will be complete when we have the following:

• Your SOUND PACK beat in mp3 or wav

• 2 Original Beats in mp3 or wav

• All 3 beats properly labeled with your name in the title



The 2013 Registration deadline is FEBRUARY 22nd. All beats must be turned in no later than 11:59pm on February 22nd.



On February 25th we will announce the selected 32 producers for the 2013 Miltown Beat Down. If selected you will be scheduled to compete on one of our Wednesday night preliminary battles. These will be held at 10:00pm every Wednesday in March and April, at the Jackalope Lounj (345 n. Broadway) inside the Wicked Hop. This year's competition will feature a new ROUND ROBIN style bracket structure. Each producer selected will battle in 3 rounds of competition. After the 6 rounds of battle, the producer top scoring producer, or the producer with zero losses, will move on to the finals.



In advance of its return this spring, Milwaukee's grand producer battle the Miltown Beat Down has issued an open call for contestants. Hopefuls can register for the competition by following the elaborate instructions below.The Beat Down finals will be held on May 3 at the Turner Hall Ballroom.