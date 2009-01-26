No Milwaukee Date for Yo Majesty

by

Pollstar and the group's own tour information may report otherwise, but Yo Majesty will not be performing at the Turner Hall Ballroom next Tuesday.

I'm guessing I'm not breaking a lot of hearts with that announcement. Though the hip-hop duo has received a lot of easy press for their personal backgrounds (they're Christian lesbians), most of it ignores how their music is actually pretty bad—cheapo, half-tongue-in-cheek club rap that's easy to play but hard to play well.

No word on whether the group will book a replacement show in Milwaukee or in a different city, but it's going to be a rough tour for them regardless: Half the duo, Jewel B, is sitting it out.