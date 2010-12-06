Milwaukee Has a New Urban Radio Station

This is welcome news: Milwaukee now has a third urban FM radio station. Emphasizing R&B but still playing a good deal of rap, the new Majic 102.5 seems to be positioning itself between Milwaukee's youth urban station, V100.7, and its adult urban station, Jammin' 98.3, which often tends toward the softer, quiet-storm R&B of the '80s and rarely plays hip-hop outside of its Friday and Saturday evening "Basement Party" show.

Majic's is an an interesting mix, not nearly as clubby as as V100.7's, but much more contemporary than 98.3's. In the last week, new hits from Ne-Yo, Jazmine Sullivan and Miguel have been in regular rotation, alongside Jay-Z, Gucci Mane and a much more random assortment of modern rap that goes much deeper than the Hot 100. It's a nice addition to my radio presetsif nothing else a needed back-up for when V100.7 airs a reggaton block, or when one of 98.3's Grandma routines runs a little long.