Milwaukee's Stricklin Featured on R. Kelly Remix

A couple years ago, Milwaukee rapper Stricklin told us he was tracking songs for his solo debut with a then little-known Australian producer he met on tour with his group eMC called M-Phazes. Though Strick's album still doesn't have a release datewhat else is new?their partnership seems to be paying off.

In the last year in particular, M-Phazes has become a prominent figure in underground rap, working with a horde of rising rappers and making a name for himself with a steady stream of remixes. His latest features Stricklin. It's a screwy reworking of R. Kelly's hot-headed Double Up oddity "Real Talk" that's spread quickly across the rap blogs over the last couple days.

You can download the mp3 here.