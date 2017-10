The Miramar Theatre will be closed indefinitely following a fire Wednesday night. In an email blast last night, theater owner Bill Stace wrote, "The Miramar Theatre had a fire last night, July 3, 2013. No one was injured, but there had been extensive smoke damage. We will be closed for repairs until further notice. We will be back as soon as possible! Thank you." TMJ4 is reporting that the fire caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.