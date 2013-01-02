MKEpunk.com's Most Downloaded Albums of 2012

Like so many wide-eyed blogs, MKEpunk.com launched several years ago with a noble premise: to archive rare and out of print music from Wisconsin punk, ska and metal bands. Where most similarly styled projects fizzle out after a few months, though, MKEpunk.com has grown into a vast, ever-expanding library of a music scene that had never before been documented online with such depth. The site now posts new archival releases weekly, and has become a central hub of Wisconsin's punk community.

For those looking to catch up on some classic local punk albums, the site today posted a list of its 10 most-downloaded releases of 2012.

Here's the complete list:

10) 10-96 “No Retreat”

9) Tense Experts “Live at Nikos 10-31-1982″

8) Alligator Gun “Shirk”

7) The Service “Who’s Criminal”

6) The Invaders “Brewtown Ska”

5) Tense Experts “S/T”

4) Dr. Shrinker “Grotesque Wedlock”

3) Birth DFX “Pink Tape”

2) Die Kreuzen “1982 Demo Tape”

1) Die Kreuzen “1981 Starship Demos”