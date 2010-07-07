Of Montreal w/ Janelle Monae @ The Pabst Theater, Sept. 24

"It's going to be the most exciting event that I've ever been a part of," Of Montreal singer Kevin Barnes told Pitchfork last month about his band's falltour with R&B singer Janelle Monae. "We're going to marry the two shows together, in a way. It doesn't feel like you go see a band, and there's a pause, and there's another pause, and then it's over. We want to control the environment from right when the doors open, and have performance art and video performances and so many different levels of artistic stimulation that would go on throughout the whole night, so there's never a moment where there's house music or boring lighting. We want to transform the venues each night, so it becomes this exceptional experience for everyone."

That tour will stop at the Pabst Theater on Sept. 24, the band announced this morning. Tickets are $24.50 and go on sale Friday at noon.

Though the pairing of a quirky indie-rock band and an R&B singer signed to P. Diddy's record label may seem an odd one, the two acts have quite a bit in common. Both share a love for the more esoteric corners of David Bowie's discography, and Monae's exceptional full-length debut, The ArchAndroid, features a song written and performed by Barnes.

Monae will return the favor, appearing on the upcoming Of Montreal album, False Priest, which Barnes promises will have more of an R&B influence, with a deeper low-end. Sure enough, "Hydra Fancies," the latest track teased from the album, has a distinct Isleys vibe going for it.