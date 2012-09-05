Of Montreal Will Play Turner Hall in December

Over the three album since 2007\'s revelatory <em>Hissing Fauna, Are You The Destroyer?</em>, Of Montreal has lost some of its critical luster, as frontman Kevin Barnes has pushed his songs to ever-busier extremes, making albums like 2010\'s funk-heavy <em>False Priest</em> and this year\'s <em>Paralytic Stalks</em> a chore to get through. By all accounts, though, the psych-pop band still brings it on the road, where they tour behind a colorful, ever-changing live show with a cast of costumed characters. <br /><br />Following 2010\'s <a href=\"/article-12317-of-montreal-w-janelle-monaacutee-a-the-pabst-theater.html\">disco party/orgy with Janelle Monáe</a> at the Pabst Theater, the band will return to Milwaukee for a show at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 8, the venue announced. this morning. <a href=\"http://pabsttheater.org/show/ofmontreal2012\">Tickets</a> are $20 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 7 at noon.<br /><br /><br />