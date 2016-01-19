MSO Will Perform the Music of David Bowie in December

All deaths hit hard, but like Michael Jackson's death before it, David Bowie's death last week looks to be one of those rare cultural losses that ripples for literally years, as society grapples with the sheer magnitude of the talent it lost. In other words, expect the Bowie tributes to keep flooding in for a long time. Today the Riverside Theater announced a major local one: The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will play the music of David Bowie at a Dec. 10 concert at the theater, joined by guest conductor Brent Havens and a full rock band.

Havens has a history of spearheading these kinds of shows. He's worked with the Doobie Brothers and conducted shows built around the music of acts like Michael Jackson, Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Eagles and Queen for major symphonies around the world.

Reserved-seat tickets are $45.50 and $37.50 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 22.