The National @ The Riverside Theater, Aug. 4

The Brooklyn indie-rock quartet The National will return to Milwaukee for an August 4 concert at the Riverside Theater, the venue announced this morning. The Riverside is a step up in size from the Pabst Theater, where the group last performed last summer, a sign of the band's rising stock.

The National's last album, 2007's melancholic Boxer, was hailed as one of the year's best, and the advanced buzz around the band's lovely follow-up, High Violet, due May 10, has been intense. This weekend, for instance, the band was the subject of a glowing New York Times Magazine profile, and early reviews of High Violet have deemed it a masterpiece. This could be the first National album where the sales live up to the critical acclaim.

Tickets for the group's Riverside Theater concert go on sale Friday, April 30 at noon. Opening for the show, fittingly, will be The Antlers, another rising, sensitive Brooklyn indie-rock band.