Neil Young @ The Riverside Theater, July 30

Neil Young will bring his first solo tour of the new decade to the Riverside Theater on July 30, the venue announced this morning. Tickets are priced between $95 and $195 and go on sale Friday, June 11 at noon.

Judging from early reviews of Young's "Twisted Road" tour, named for his upcoming album which follows last year's automobile-themed Fork in The Road, don't expect a nostalgic greatest-hits set. Recent shows have been heavy on unreleased material and re-worked versions of his early classics, with the 64-year-old country-rock icon switching between acoustic and electric guitar, kicking up occasional feedback on both, much to the delight of die-hard fans (and the occasional disappointment of some who assumed "solo" was synonymous with "acoustic.") Young has also been performing on piano and organs for this tour.

Opening the show will be Bert Jansch, the Scottish folk singer behind the late-'60s, early-'70s electric folk outfit Pentangle.