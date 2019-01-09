Neil Young is Playing Milwaukee This Month

You could be forgiven for missing the news that Neil Young is playing the Riverside Theater later this month. The folk-rock legend announced a small tour of five solo shows around the Midwest, including a Jan. 23 performance in Milwaukee, last month by tweet, making tickets available only to fan club members through his website, neilyoungarchives.com.

But now that paid fanclub subscribers have had a chance to scoop up their tickets, the Pabst Theater Group is throwing its promotional muscle behind the show, making tickets more widely available to the public. They're on sale through the Riverside's website, with tickets ranging from $95 to $195.

This will be the 73-year-old rocker's first time in Milwaukee since he headlined Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater in 2015, with Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real as his backing band. They also backed Young on his most recent album, 2017's The Visitor.