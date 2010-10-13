New Release Wrap-Up: The Foreign Exchange, Belle and Sebastian...

×

The breakup of alternative hip-hop icons Little Brother hasgiven rapper Phonte Coleman more time to devote to his non-traditionalistR&B group The Foreign Exchange, which this week follows up 2008’s Grammy-nominatedLeave It All Behind with Authenticity, an album that even further distancesColeman from rap, and even from the experimentalism of The Foreign Exchange’searlier releases. The album’s adult-contemporary mellowness will put off listeners desperate for any semblance of edge, but Coleman is an insightful songwriter, andhis sharp lyrics give these heartbroken songs a bite that’s disguised byproducer Nicolay’s smooth, neo-soul accompaniments.



Antony and the Johnsons follow up their striking 2009 album The Crying Lightwith Swanlights, a brighter, more hopeful record from the cabaret-popsingerrelatively speaking, of course. There are still plenty of sparse songsthat play like singer Antony Hegarty’s last words.



Belle and Sebastian’s new record Write About Love is a 104-mph curve-ball fromthe veteran band, a daring, 75-minute pastiche of contemporary electronic music, ambientnoise and acid-fried funk. Just kiddingit’s Sufjan Stevens’ unexpected newalbum, also out today, that juggles those sounds. Belle and Sebastian’s latestis another exercise in ’60s pop, obviously.



Also out this week:



* Badly Drawn Boy’s Part 1 – Photographing Snowflakes

* The Fresh & Onlys’ Play It Strange

* Indigo Girls’ Holly Happy Days

* Idlewild’s Post Electric Blues

* Meat Beat Manifesto’s Answers Come In Dreams

* Darius Rucker’s Charleston, SC 1966

* Dar Williams’ Many Great Companions

* You, Me and Everyone We Know’s Some Things Don’t Wash Out