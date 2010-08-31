New Release Wrap-Up: Jenny and Johnny

×

If Jenny Lewis has a type, judging from her records it would be “singer-songwriters who aren’t as talented as she is.” Her band Rilo Kiley teamed her with ex-boyfriend BlakeSennett, a meek singer and undistinguished songwriter whose contributions tothe band decreased as Lewis’ star rose. Her latest project, Jenny and Johnny,is with current beau Jonathan Rice, an even more prosaic songwriter and lesscharismatic singer. Lewis is as magnetic as ever on the duo’s debut, I’m HavingFun Now, but that only highlights how flat and lifeless Rice’s verses areforan album all about shaking inhibitions and cutting loose he sounds like he’shaving trouble just staying awake. That leaves Lewis to carry the show, whichshe does capably, replacing the labored American-rock revivalism of her 2008album Acid Tongue with easy surf-pop born of the same beach as recent albums from Dum Dum Girls and BestCoast. The style suits Lewis’ tart, brisk songwriting well, buttoo much of I’m Having Fun Now’s economical 35-minutes are wasted on the dead weightattached to her hip.



Also out this week:



* The long-delayed latest disc from the Goo Goo Dolls, Something For the Restof Us



* The first Heart record in six years, Red Velvet Car



* R&B crooner Lyfe Jennings’ I Still Believe



* Be My Thrill, the latest from the precious California indie-pop duo TheWeepies



* And another punishing record from Disturbed, Asylum.