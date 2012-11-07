Old Earth's "Low Place" Gets a Vinyl Release

One of this year's most singular local records, Old Earth's ghost-folk novella A Low Place at the Old Place , gets a physical release this week. Old Earth songwriter Todd Umhoefer celebrates the album's vinyl release tonight with a 9 p.m. show tonight at Art Bar with opener Cousin Kurt. Umhoefer had played a previous release show in September with Field Report's Chris Porterfield, who co-produced the record.

The album is still streaming over at Bandcamp, along with an insightful episode of WMSE's "Local/Live" that Umhoefer recorded last month. You can stream that episode below.