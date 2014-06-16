The Pabst Theater Group Just Booked a Show at the Milwaukee Theatre

The Pabst Theater Group has shown an interest in expanding beyond its core trio of venues over the last few years, booking shows at the Marcus Amphitheater, BMO Harris Pavilion, Miller Caves and Humphrey Scottish Rite Center in addition to the Pabst Theater, Riverside Theater and Turner Hall Ballroom. Today the organization announced yet another show at an outside venue: The promoters will bring the British pop band Bastille to the Milwaukee Theater on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. The U.K. band is riding high on their mega-hit "Pompeii," which continues to cling to the top of the U.S. charts more than a year after its release.

General admission tickets are $36.50 and go on sale Friday, June 20 at noon. Fans who sign up for Bastille’s North American mailing list can receive access to pre-sale tickets on June 18 and June 19.