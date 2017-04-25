Paul Simon is the Final Announced Amphitheater Headliner for Summerfest's 50th

Summerfest has filled the last major gap in its 2017 schedule. Today the festival announced that Paul Simon will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 30, 2017, with opener Brandi Carlile. The 75-year-old folk legend has been pretty active lately. Last year he released a new album, the electronic-leaning Stranger to Stranger , and composed the music for Louis C.K.'s webseries Horace and Pete, and also guest starred as a bar patron. He'll also headline a night of Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires festival in Eau Claire this summer.

Tickets for Simon's Summerfest show go on sale this Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m., following a presale will run Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., or until presale tickets are sold out.

Here's the full American Family Insurance Amphitheater schedule for this year's Summerfest:

Red Hot Chili Peppers, June 28

Luke Bryan with The Brothers Osborne, June 29

Paul Simon, June 30

Zac Brown Band, July 1

Pink, July 2

The Chainsmokers, July 4

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with Chris Stapleton, July 5 and 6

Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi, July 7

Future, Big Sean and Migos, July 8

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow and Company, July 9