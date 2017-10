Stereogum has a preview of a new song pairing Pharrell, Santogold and Strokesian outlier Julian Casabalancas (who I never expected to hear on a song with a refrain of "we just want to dance") as part of a Converse promotional campaign. Video the come.

Chucks, of course, have long been the kicks of choice for musicians of all genres. In the '90s, for instance, a dream team for a campaign like this could have involved Kurt Cobain, Snoop Dogg and Zack de la Rocha.