Phoney Beatlemania Goes Virtual

The Beatles may be too old school to put their songs on iTunes—iTunes, people—but even the Fab 4 (and their stakeholders) can't deny the Guitar Hero/Rock Band juggernaut. As was long rumored, Harmonix announced today that it is developing a Rock Band-esque game using The Beatles' "extraordinary music and phenomenal legacy," with the rare full consent of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon (when did she put the Lennon back in her name?) and Olivia Harrison.

“It’s cool," Ono (er, Ono Lennon) said in the press release. "I love it and hope it will keep inspiring and encouraging the young generation for many decades."

I agree with Yoko. It's about time the youth were introduced to this obscure band.