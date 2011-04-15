Pitchfork Music Festival Finalizes its 2011 Lineup

The Pitchfork Music Festival this afternoon announced the rest of its July 15 - 17 lineup, which now includes Superchunk, DJ Shadow, Battles and Thurston Moore. The new additions to the lineup are marked below with an asterisk:

Friday, July 15:

Animal Collective

Neko Case

Guided By Voices

Thurston Moore*

Battles*

James Blake

Das Racist

Curren$y

tUnE-yArDs*

Gatekeeper*

EMA*

Saturday, July 16:

Fleet Foxes

DJ Shadow*

The Dismemberment Plan

Destroyer

No Age

Gang Gang Dance

Zola Jesus*

Twin Shadow*

Toro Y Moi*

Cold Cave*

OFF!*

G-Side

Woods

Sun Airway

Julianna Barwick*

Chrissy Murderbot

Sunday, July 17:

TV on the Radio

Cut Copy

Deerhunter

Superchunk*

Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti

OFWGKTA

HEALTH

Kurt Vile

Yuck

The Fresh & Onlys

Radio Dept.

Baths

Kylesa

Shabazz Palaces

Twin Sister

How to Dress Well

Darkstar*