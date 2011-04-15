Pitchfork Music Festival Finalizes its 2011 Lineup

The Pitchfork Music Festival this afternoon announced the rest of its July 15 - 17 lineup, which now includes Superchunk, DJ Shadow, Battles and Thurston Moore. The new additions to the lineup are marked below with an asterisk:
Friday, July 15:
Animal Collective
Neko Case
Guided By Voices
Thurston Moore*
Battles*
James Blake
Das Racist
Curren$y
tUnE-yArDs*
Gatekeeper*
EMA*
Saturday, July 16:
Fleet Foxes
DJ Shadow*
The Dismemberment Plan
Destroyer
No Age
Gang Gang Dance
Zola Jesus*
Twin Shadow*
Toro Y Moi*
Cold Cave*
OFF!*
G-Side
Woods
Sun Airway
Julianna Barwick*
Chrissy Murderbot
Sunday, July 17:
TV on the Radio
Cut Copy
Deerhunter
Superchunk*
Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti
OFWGKTA
HEALTH
Kurt Vile
Yuck
The Fresh & Onlys
Radio Dept.
Baths
Kylesa
Shabazz Palaces
Twin Sister
How to Dress Well
Darkstar*