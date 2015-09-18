The Who Have Postponed Their BMO Harris Bradley Center Concert

One of the most anticipated Milwaukee shows of the fall was one of the BMO Harris Bradley Center's prize bookings: The Who's "The Who Hits 50!" tour, which had been scheduled for Oct. 13. Now it looks like Who fans will have to wait a little longer to see the band celebrate their golden anniversary. Today the band announced that is it postponing all remaining dates on the tour because singer Roger Daltrey has contracted viral meningitis.

"We are very sorry to disappoint our fans in this way," Daltrey said in a statement. "For the last four weeks, I have been in and out of the hospital and have been diagnosed with viral meningitis. I am now on the mend and feeling a lot better but I am going to need a considerable time to recover. The doctors tell me I will make a complete recovery, but that I should not do any touring this year."

In the same release guitarist Pete Townshend said the band plans to reschedule the shows for next spring. "We apologize to all our fans who have supported us in the last 50 years," he says. "Once Roger is completely well we will come back stronger than ever and Roger and I will give you all a show to remember."