Riverwest Radio Hits the FM Airwaves on Jan. 1

× Expand Photo by Dave Zylstra

In 2014, after years of webcasting from the storefront window of Riverwest Film & Video on Center Street, Riverwest Radio got the approval to begin broadcasting as a low-power FM radio station. And now, after more than a year of waiting, the station has a date to launch on 104.1 FM: Jan. 1.

Broadcasting under the call letters WXRW-LP, the station will reach a roughly five-mile radius. Its focus on the community will remain.

"Riverwest Radio helps one appreciate how interesting, thoughtful and talented everyday people can be," station manager Xav Leplae said in a release. "After sampling a few of our programs, I believe listeners will make personal connections and discover a new kind of radio experience.”

The station will celebrate with a free launch party on Friday, Jan. 1 from noon to 3 p.m.