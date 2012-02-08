Rock The Green to Return For More Rocking, Recycling

Rock the Green, the environmentally minded, "near-zero waste" music festival that got off to <a href=\"/blog-7323-a-rainy-rock-the-green.html\">a rainy start</a> last September, will return to Veterans Park for a second year on Saturday, Sept. 15. The lineup hasn\'t been announced yet, but a press release sent out today (and excerpted below) outlined some of this year\'s environmental initiatives. <strong><br /></strong> <blockquote><strong>Rock the Green, Veolia Environmental Services amplify partnership in 2012 </strong><br /><br /> Rock the Green, the Midwest\'s near-zero waste music festival, announced today that Veolia Environmental Services will return as the title sponsor for the event\'s sophomore year. Rock the Green, a nonprofit with a results-based model for minimizing environmental impact, will bring a world-class concert and an interactive sustainability experience back to Veterans Park on Saturday, September 15 from 2 to 9 p.m.<o:p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span><o:p> </o:p></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span>“Our confidence in Rock the Green\'s model made returning as its title sponsor an easy decision,” said Jim Long, president and CEO, Veolia ES Solid Waste, Inc. “Veolia remains committed to helping Rock the Green cultivate Milwaukee\'s reputation as a national environmental leader, while pioneering a new standard for near-zero waste festival goals.”<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span><o:p> </o:p></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span>Veolia Environmental Services will again take the lead on on-site waste reclamation, composting and recycling. Veolia will also showcase emerging green technologies and eco-friendly educational programs that encourage sustainable lifestyles. Veolia ES Solid Waste, Inc., the company\'s solid waste division, is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., with operations in 12 states, Canada and the Bahamas.<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span><o:p> </o:p></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span>Veolia will once again showcase its innovative, color-coded recycling system at waste reclamation stations throughout the grounds. During the inaugural festival in September 2011, 92 percent of waste collected by the company\'s first-of-its-kind bin labeling system avoided landfills. Veolia\'s on-site practices also helped Rock the Green achieve the following:<o:p /></span></p> <ul type=\"disc\"> <li class=\"MsoNormal\"><strong><span>1,720 pounds of compostable materials </span></strong><span>were processed into commercial grade compost, which was then sold as a soil amendment for residential, commercial and agricultural use.<o:p /></span></li> <li class=\"MsoNormal\"><strong><span>1,100 pounds of recyclable materials</span></strong><span> were collected on-site.<o:p /></span></li> <li class=\"MsoNormal\"><strong><span>Just 440 pounds of waste </span></strong><span>were generated – the equivalent to <strong>just 10 traditional trashcans </strong>of garbage.<o:p /></span></li> </ul> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span><o:p> </o:p></span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span>“Veolia shares Rock the Green\'s ambition to help communities maximize recycling, minimize waste and reduce consumption,” said Lindsay Stevens Gardner, founder and executive director, Rock the Green. <o:p /></span></p></o:p></blockquote>