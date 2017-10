Milwaukee indie-rockers Sat. Nite Duets have posted a couple of new, typically short, typically catchy and typically capricious tracks for download today through their Tumblr page: the Mountain Dew-chugging manifesto "Throwback Man" and the bittersweet-but-still-pretty-perky "Homemade Halo." Highly recommended. Here's the direct download link; Seizure Chicken has also posted both tracks as streams for those who would rather not subject their computer to Sendspace.