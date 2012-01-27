Shabazz Palaces to Play Mad Planet

<p> Sub Pop\'s speaker-denting avant hip-hop collective Shabazz Palaces will play Mad Planet on Wednesday, April 4, the local music blog Seizure Chicken <a href=\"http://www.seizurechicken.com/2012/01/seizurechicken-battlecry-wmse-present-shabazz-palaces-w-dope-folk-djs-4412-madplanet/\">announced today</a>. Last month the blog, which is co-sponsoring the show, crowned the group\'s 2011 full length <em>Black Up</em> its <a href=\"http://www.seizurechicken.com/2011/12/best-albums-of-2011/\">favorite album of the year</a>. The album is a sonic feat and a testament to creative reinvention, a far cry from group leader Ishmael Butler\'s much softer work for the jazz-rap trio Digable Planets.<br /><br />Tickets for the show, which will also include classic hip-hop from the Dope Folks DJs, go on sale Monday through <a href=\"http://www.battlecrymilwaukee.tickets.musictoday.com/BattlecryMilwaukee/calendar.aspx\">Battlecry Milwaukee</a>.<br /></p> <p><br /><br /></p>