Soul Low Calls It a Day

After nearly a decade together and years as one of Milwaukee's most prominent and prolific indie-rock bands, Soul Low has called it a day. The band announced their breakup this morning in a Facebook post, though the news won't come as too much of a shock to those who have followed them closely. Most of the band has moved away from the city, leaving them without an obvious base of operations.

They leave behind a hell of a legacy. From their 2013 debut UNEASY was one of the most perfect debut indie albums to come out of the city in decades, "a weird, jittery, lovable record that captured the heightened anxieties of youth just about as well as any record since the first Violent Femmes LP," as we once wrote. And each of their follow-up EPs and albums has had a fascinating character of its own, including last year's swan song Cheer Up, a ceaselessly catchy, improbably chipper portrait of depression.

You can read the band's complete Facebook post below, and catch up on several hours worth of great music on their Bandcamp page.