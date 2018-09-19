Soul Low Calls It a Day

After nearly a decade together and years as one of Milwaukee's most prominent and prolific indie-rock bands, Soul Low has called it a day. The band announced their breakup this morning in a Facebook post, though the news won't come as too much of a shock to those who have followed them closely. Most of the band has moved away from the city, leaving them without an obvious base of operations.
They leave behind a hell of a legacy. From their 2013 debut UNEASY was one of the most perfect debut indie albums to come out of the city in decades, "a weird, jittery, lovable record that captured the heightened anxieties of youth just about as well as any record since the first Violent Femmes LP," as we once wrote. And each of their follow-up EPs and albums has had a fascinating character of its own, including last year's swan song Cheer Up, a ceaselessly catchy, improbably chipper portrait of depression.
You can read the band's complete Facebook post below, and catch up on several hours worth of great music on their Bandcamp page.
good morning soul nation,
this is a hard post to write but nonetheless is one that comes with a sense of comfort to be written and released.
the four boys of soul low have decided it’s time to put this project to bed.
the last year has been quiet, as a lot of y’all have noticed and pointed out. in 2017 sam moved to brooklyn and jake & sean moved to minneapolis. for a while we considered the possibility of being a long distance band, but we feel at this point it’s better to move on.
soul low was born in high school from an instinct to create. we wrote incessantly, toured whenever our lives allowed us to leave the city, collaborated with our friends & folks we looked up to, and always worked to do shit that was important to us. nine years later, we’ve cultivated an audience that has allowed us to try and experiment as our tastes evolved which has been a fucking dream.
we’re beyond thankful to every band, venue, promoter, and person that’s put us on across the country. we’ve seen and done far more than our 16 year old selves could have imagined and for that we’re so fucking appreciative.
thank you for nine years of soul low. thank you for caring. we’re some lucky boys. we have a few more times to see y’all. til then.
xoxo,
sam, jake, sean, charlie