Space Raft Gaze Upon the "Mountain" on Their Glimmering New Track

Milwaukee power-pop enthusiasts Space Raft have a new album coming out in April, Rubicon , and it's even warmer, woozier and hookier than their wonderful debut. Ahead of that release, Spin premiered a new song from the record, "Mountain," which piles one glimmering riff on top of another as the band muses on the fleeting beauty of existence. "We exist in a moment," Jordan Davies sings, "Any day could wash away." And though the album was recorded before David Bowie's death, it's hard not to hear a shade of Bowie in his voice. Really, it's hard not to hear shades of Bowie in everything these days.

Stream the track over at Spin, and get excited for Rubicon , which comes out April 15 on Dusty Medical.