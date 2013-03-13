Stream Bicentennial Rub's Faux-Live Album

This January, Milwaukee punk purists Bicentennial Rub released a quickie EP to sell at their tours around the region, a wildly invigorating throwback to the rowdiest '80s hardcore and noise-rock called Capital Chaos! Live! And sure enough, it offers a good representation of their live show, even if it wasn't actually recorded live—the band crudely dubbed some protest audio and crowd noises into the tracks to create the impression, with no real hopes of fooling anybody. This week the band made the EP available for streaming on Soundcloud, for people who weren't able to catch one of their winter house shows.

You can stream it below.