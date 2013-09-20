Stream The Disclaimer's Fall Concert Preview

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable with station promotions direction Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we celebrate the busiest concert season of the year with our annual fall concert preview. There are plenty of big shows to look forward to, including rare Milwaukee appearances from Jonathan Richman, James Blake and Michael Nesmith (the guy from The Monkees who secretly put out some of the finest country-rock albums of the '70s), as well as a whole bunch of rap and comedy shows to sort through.

