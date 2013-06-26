Stream Floozy's Latest Club Banger, "Flex," with Bandman and Pizzle

Though he hasn't attached much attention for it yet, Milwaukee rapper Flare the Floozy—now known as just Floozy—has been cranking out some of the city's punchiest club rap over the last year or so. His 2012 mixtape Press Conference was loaded with rumbling, trap-rap earworms, and his latest single, "Flex," is one of his nimblest yet, a fleet, four-minute fist-bump of a track featuring verses from Bandman and Pizzle. You can stream the track, which will be featured on Floozy's forthcoming Here's To You mixtape, below.

