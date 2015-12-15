Stream a Live Voodoo Inspector Session from (ORB)

As the host of WMSE's Mondo Radio and a prolific writer for local publications including the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee Record, Thomas Michalski is about as well versed in the Milwaukee music scene as anybody. Today he launched his latest project through his blog Voodoo Inspector: The Voodoo Inspector Sessions, a Daytrotter-esque live series recorded at Riverwest's Lucky Cat gallery.

"They're all going to be about EP length, recorded live-in-the-studio style at Lucky Cat, and will feature a video for one of the tracks as well," Michalski writes. "If everything goes according to plan, I'll be putting them out as free downloads every two months for the foreseeable future."

First up in the series is (ORB), the oddball Milwaukee/Chicago synth/drum duo who released their enticingly proggy debut album Inside Voices earlier this year on Gloss Records. You can stream their session, as well as a video for "How Did I Get Here? (The Way)" below.