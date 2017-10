× Expand Photo credit: Chris Lotten Photography

If The Strokes had never lost interest in being The Strokes, they might sound like The Living Statues, a Milwaukee garage-pop quartet that seems to grow tighter and hookier with each new track. The group's latest is no exception to that trend. "Valicity" is a howling plea to an ex built around one of the band's catchiest rhythms yet—and like most great, no-frills rock 'n' roll, it clocks in at under three minutes.

Give the track a stream below.